Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Back Page

Fraud recruiting agencies to face music: PM

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits galleries of the fair organized at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, marking the International Migrants Day on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits galleries of the fair organized at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, marking the International Migrants Day on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said stern actions will be taken against fraud recruiting agencies so that migrant workers do not fall victims to deception.
"I'd like to ask our recruiting agencies not to send workers unnecessarily just for making money," she said.
The Prime Minister was addressing the programme of the International Migrants Day 2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.
Sheikh Hasina said the rural people fall victims to deception in many cases as some agents of recruiting agencies show them the dream of catching golden deer in foreign lands. So, they go abroad leaving or selling everything, she said.
"Proper actions will be taken against those who do this. Alongside, taking actions against the recruiting agencies that cheat the people in the country, we'll also request the foreign country concerned to take proper actions against those who deceive the workers taking them abroad so that such thing doesn't occur," she said.
The Prime Minister asked the overseas jobseekers to verify job, salary and security measures properly before going to any country as there is registration system here in Bangladesh now.
She also urged everyone in rural areas to be careful so that no-one can fall victim to such fraud. At the function, the Prime Minister inaugurated the insurance coverage system for migrant workers and handed over the insurance policy to an overseas jobseeker.
She also handed over cheques of stipends to two meritorious students as part of the distribution of some Tk 4.5 crore as stipends to 3,225 meritorious children of migrant workers.
Besides, Sheikh Hasina provided Commercially Important Person (CIP) awards to two non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) as the government conferred the CIP awards upon 42 Bangladeshi expatriates on the occasion of the International Migrants Day 2019.
Later, the Prime Minister opened the migration fair at the venue.  
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad presided over the programme.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP, President of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Benjir Ahmed, MP, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Md Salim Reza and IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Giorgi Gigauri akso spoke on the occasion.
The Prime Minister urged both the Bangladeshi workers and recruiting agencies to sincerely uphold the bright image of Bangladesh abroad.
Spelling out different activities taken by her government for manpower export and welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis, she said her government is now giving greater attention to proper trainings of overseas jobseekers.
She said it was seen earlier that many were registered for trainings, but did not receive that. "But now it's a must."
Hasina directed the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry to pay deeper attention so that Bangladeshi workers can go abroad after imparting proper trainings, or else they would fall victims to repression.
"We want trained workers to go abroad from our country. If we can export trained workers, they would be able to earn more and demonstrate their expertise abroad. And when they would return home leaving overseas jobs, they can be used for the purposes of our country or they will be able to manage jobs here," she said.
The government will create skilled manpower in every upazila to export them abroad, she said.
Mentioning that her government established Probashi Kallyan Bank for the expatriates' welfares, the Prime Minister said her government's goal is to ensure safety, job security and proper arrangements for the overseas workers so that they can perform their works properly and competently.
Noting that the expatriates have been playing a significant contribution to the economy of Bangladesh, she said the government is paying attention so that their hard-earned money is used for the wellbeing of the country.
"We want them (expatriates) to remit the money through legal channels… So, we're providing two percent cash incentive for sending money through legal channels," said Hasina adding that the government kept aside some Tk 3,500 crore in the national budget for providing the cash incentive for inward remittance.    -UNB.












Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Dy Secy fined, car seized  for honking near Secretariat
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Four ABT members arrested
Delhi cuts mobiles as India protests rage nationwide
EC declares nomination form of JP's Bablu valid
Fraud recruiting agencies to face music: PM
Two ministries refute allegations of spending Tk 60cr on Razakarsâ€™ list
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping SoirÃ¨eâ€™ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhiâ€™s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami Leagueâ€™s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedinâ€™s janaza today
ALâ€™s 21st Natâ€™l Council begins today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft