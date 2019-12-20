Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Back Page

Two ministries refute allegations of spending Tk 60cr on Razakars’ list

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Two ministries - the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Home Ministry - have refuted the allegations of spending around Tk 60 crore on preparing the Razakar's list.
At a press release, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq on Thursday said no money had been allocated or no allocation was sought for making the list of Razakars. "Therefore, there is no question of spending a dime for it," the release said quoting the minister.
Referring to a news item titled '60 crores spent on making Razakar list' published on different media outlets, Mozammel Haq urged all not to publish and circulate such 'false' news.
Warning the media for legal actions, he said legal measures would be taken against the authorities who published and circulated the news with this 'information' if they do not withdraw the report and seek unconditional apology by December 25, 2019. Three days after the list was released on Dec 15, the ministry on December 18 withheld the list following huge criticism and it named a number of gazetted Freedom Fighters.
In a separate statement, the Home Ministry also protested the reports on the collaborators' list expenditure and described it 'intentional' saying Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal did not speak to the media over the matter.


