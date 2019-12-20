Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:55 PM
Home Back Page

Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: More than 2000 councillors and delegates of three units of Chattogram district Awami League will attend the 21st National Council of Bangladesh Awami League at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday.
A total of 1,620 councillors and 445 delegates from Chattogram district AL units of North, South and City have already left Chattogram by bus and train.
City Unit General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin said, a total of 220 councillors and 220 delegates are attending the Council from City unit.
M A Salam, newly elected President of Chattogram North AL said that 700 councillors and 117 delegates are attending the council from North unit.
Chattogram district South unit General Secretary Mafizur rahman said, 700 councillors and 108 delegates are attending the council from South unit.
Meanwhile, the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two-day council at 3pm at the historic venue, the site of Bangabandhu's landmark March 7 address and surrender of Pakistani troops in 1971.


