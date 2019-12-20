BD honours 31 Indian, Russian soldiers for their roles in '71 war





About 26 member of the Allied Force came to Bangladesh on December 14 at the invitation of the government on the occasion of the Victory Day. They attended various programmes during their visit.

Liberation War Affairs Ministry arranged a reception in their honour at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement

Lieutenant General (retd) Rajendra Singh Kadyan led the 26-member Indian delegation. The five-member Russian delegation was led by Vasily Mihalovic.

"The kind of assistance provided by Indira Gandhi, the people of India and the allied forces during Bangladesh's War of Independence is rare in the history of the world," said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel

Expressing his gratitude towards India and Russia, he said "the ties among India, Russia and Bangladesh forged in blood will never be undone."

Yhe minister recalled how the then Soviet Union vetoed a US proposal for armistice when Bangladesh's victory was imminent. He remembered the Soviet soldiers who were killed in an explosion when removing mines planted by Pakistan occupation forces at Chattogram Port.

























