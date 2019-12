Under the "Shikha Bicycle Distribution Programme-2019", undertaken by LankaBangla Foundation as part of its CSR activities, a total of 100 bicycles were distributed among underprivileged female students of different schools in Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur District on Wednesday.







