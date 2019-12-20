33 nabbed in Rajshahi



RAJSHAHI, Dec 19: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in special drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 33 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning

Boalia Police Station (PS) arrested 10 people, Shah Makhdum PS five, Rajpara, Katakhali and Kashiyadanga PSs three each, Chandrima, Motihar and Damkura PSs two each, and Belpukur and Karnahar PSs one each.

Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, eight were held with drugs and the rest were arrested on different charges.











