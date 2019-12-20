4 kill selves in three dists





Four persons committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Barishal and Natore, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A woman killed self by hanging with a ceiling fan at Malopara area of the city on Tuesday.

Deceased Amirun Nesa, 40, was the wife of Ramzan Ali Liton of the area.

Sources said she tried to kill self by hanging on Monday over family feud. Later, she was rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where she died on Tuesday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) Mansur Ali said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: A youth killed self by hanging over family feud in Palashpur area of the city early Tuesday.

Deceased Rabbi Hawlader, 20, was a resident of Sailapur area in Sadar Upazila of Jhalakati District. He used to live along with his family at a rented house of one Nurul Haque Bhuiyan in Palashpur area.

Local sources said the deceased had an affair with a Hindu community girl, but the families of the two lovers could not accept it. Following this, the two families had an altercation on Monday night. Later, the girl's aunt took her to a secret place.

Meanwhile, Rabbi could not accept this, and hanged self with the ceiling fan of his room at 1am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, family members saw the body and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kaunia PS Abul Bashar said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A female college student and a woman killed selves in separate incidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Ratna Akhter, 19, a student of first year at Natore NS Government College and the daughter of Abu Sayeed Molla, and Monowara Begum, 45, wife of Maznu Mia of Tirail Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila.

Locals said Ratna's mother rebuked her over family feud on Monday night. Being conceited, she took poison and was seriously injured.

Family members rushed her to a local hospital where she died on the same night.

On the other hand, Monowara Begum had an altercation with her husband over family feud on Saturday last. Following this, she took poison and was seriously injured.

Family members took her to a local hospital first but later to Rajshahi Medical College, Hospital where she died on Monday evening.

Baraigram PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incidents.

















