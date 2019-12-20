Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Countryside

7,008 graduates to attend KU convocation December 22

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

   KHULNA, Dec 19: A total of 7,008 graduates and post-graduates will attend the 6th convocation of Khulna University (KU), the biggest in its history, on December 22.
President Abdul Hamid, also KU Chancellor, will chair the event on the central playground of KU.
Some members of Cabinet Division, Khulna City Corporation mayor, lawmakers, secretaries of different ministries, vice-chancellors of different universities, deputy commissioners of the division, members of law-enforcement agencies, local government bodies, and noted educationists will attend the convocation.
The programme will begin at 2:05pm. Graduates can collect their certificates after completion of the ceremony.
In the convocation, a total of 23 gold medals will be distributed among the students for their outstanding performance in academic results.
A total of eight researchers will be conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees and five will be given Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees.
KU teachers and students and affiliated colleges have already collected their invitation cards and academic costumes.
Meanwhile, KU VC Professor Dr Md Fayekuzzaman, in a coordination meeting at his office on Wednesday, exchanged views with the members of Special Security Force (SSF) about the convocation.


