Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:54 PM
Countryside

Fourteen killed, 22 injured in road mishaps in nine districts

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

  
Fourteen people were killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Mymensingh, Magura, Naogaon, Noakhali, Netrakona, Cox's Bazar, Natore, Barishal and Tangail, in three days.
MYMENSINGH: Three persons were killed as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Goatola Shashar Bazar area on Mymensingh-Phulpur Road in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as the CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Rubel Mia, 23, of Outdar Village, Aminul Islam, 30 and Sayeem Mia, 29, of Banshtola Village in the upazila.
Quoting local people, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarakanda Police Station (PS) Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said the accident took place when a Phulpur bound truck collided head on with the auto-rickshaw at around 9am, leaving three persons dead on the spot.
On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A youth and an unborn child of his pregnant sister were killed in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Yasin Mollah, 21, the son of Mujibur Mollah of Mousha area in the upazila, and the unborn child of his pregnant sister Rashida Begum, 23. At that time, Rashida was severely injured.
Police and eyewitnesses said Yasin and Rashida were going home on motorcycle at 8:30pm. On the way, a trolley hit the motorcycle at the link road of Sheikh Hasina Bridge, leaving the duo seriously injured.
Later, they were rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor Kazi Abu Ahsan declared Yasin dead.
Injured Rashida was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorating. It was not possible to save her unborn child at that time.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A man was killed and another injured after a truck hit a motorcycle in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Babu, 40, hailed from Prannathpur Village in Adamdighi Upazila of Bogura District.
Eyewitnesses said a sand-laden truck dashed a motorcycle in Paschim Mirpur area on the Atrai-Naogaon Highway in the afternoon, leaving biker Babu dead on the spot and another injured.
The injured Jonny was rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex.
The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police seized the truck and the motorcycle from the spot, said Atrai PS OC Md Moslem Uddin.
NOAKHALI: A boy was run over by a bus in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Saimun was the son of Badsha Mia of Taiyabpur Village under Chhayani Union in the upazila.
Locals said Saimun was crossing a road in Chandraganj Purba Bazaar area. At that time, a bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Begumganj PS OC Harun-or-Rashid said police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.
NETRAKONA: Two people were killed after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Qaiyum, 55, of Anandapur Village in the upazila, and Jamal Munshi, 58, of Baniapara Village in Durgapur Upazila of the district.
Locals said a stone-laden lorry dashed the auto-rickshaw in Nazirpur area at 10:30 am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.
Confirming the matter, Kalmakanda PS OC Md Mazharul Karim said the bodies were sent to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.  
COX'S BAZAR: A man and his son were killed and three other family members injured as a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chakaria Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Nurul Alam alias Nuru, 32, of Khutakhali Union in the upazila, and his son Manur Alam, 8.
The injured are Nuru's wife Moykun Nahar 22, her younger son Abdur Rahim, and Nuru's cousin Nurul Alam. Of them, the condition of Moykun and Abdur Rahim is critical.
Eyewitnesses said a bus of 'Saudia Paribahan' hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on which Nuru along with his family members was returning home at 12:30 am, leaving two dead on the spot.
The injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
In-Charge of Malumghat Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.
NATORE: A truck driver was killed and 11 others were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday and Tuesday.
A teacher was injured in an accident on the Arani-Puthia Road in Pocketkhali area under Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Injured Ainal Haque is the son of late Abdus Sattar of Bausa Thakurpara Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi District, and an assistant teacher at Digha High School and College in Bagha.
The victim's daughter Bristy said her father was returning home riding a motorcycle. On the way, his bike collided with a van in the said area, leaving him seriously injured.
He was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Bagatipara PS OC Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a truck driver was killed and 10 others were injured in a tripartite collision among two buses and a truck on Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at Rezur Mor in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Zahidul Islam, 30, was the son of Mogreb Ali of Bhuiyapara Village in Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.
Sergeant of Bonpara Highway PS Sarwar Alam said following the accident, the truck driver was killed on the spot.
BARISHAL: A youth was killed in an accident on Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Kashipur Post Office in the city on Tuesday night.
Deceased Shohag, 24, was the son of Rashid Minar of Jhalakati District.
The victim was crossing the highway near Kashipur Post Office at night. At that time, a truck loaded with gas cylinder dashed him, leaving him dead on the spot.
TANGAIL: A man was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a microbus in Bangabandhu Bridge East PS area of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Habibur Rahman hailed from Ullapara Ail Village of Sirajganj District.
Bangabandhu Bridge East PS OC Kazi Ayubur Rahman said a Dhaka-bound microbus collided head-on with a Sirajganj-bound truck in the area around 7:30am, leaving Habibur dead on the spot and four others injured.
The injured were admitted to Tangail Sadar Hospital.


