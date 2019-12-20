Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
119th birth anniv of Aroj Ali Matubbor observed

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

  
BARISHAL, Dec 19: The 119th birth anniversary of Aroj Ali Matubbor was observed here on Tuesday.
In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Gano Nattya Sangshta Office at night.
Professor Shah Azizur Raman presided over the meeting while cultural personality A. Satter was present as chief guest.
Among others, Shamim Matubbor, relative of late Aroj Ali Matubbor also joined the meeting.
Speakers said Aroj Ali Matubbor was the light of knowledge and anti-fundamentalism, but in reality, he is not properly evaluated.


