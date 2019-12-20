Extensive potato farming scheme taken in K’ganj





KISHOREGANJ, Dec 19: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has taken an extensive potato farming scheme in the district this year.

The DAE has set a target to cultivate potato in 5,593 hectares of land in 13 upazilas of the district during the current Rabi season with a production target of 20.26 metric tons (MT) of potato per hectare, said Deputy Director of the DAE Md Matiur Rahman.

The local farmers have already cultivated over 3,715 ha of land in this connection, he also said.

Of the total target, potato would be cultivated in 365 ha of land with a production target of 7,395 MT in Hossainpur, 210 ha with a target of 4,255 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 1,195 ha with a target of 24,210 MT in Pakundia, 405 ha with a target of 8,205 MT in Katiadi, 550 ha with a target of 11,140 MT in Karimganj, 240 ha with a target of 4,860 MT in Tarail, 160 ha with a target of 3,240 MT in Itna, 128 ha with a target of 2,590 MT in Mithamoin, 320 ha with a target of 6,483 MT in Nikli, 255 ha with a target of 5,166 MT in Austagram, 425 ha with a target of 8,610 MT in Bajitpur, 220 ha with a target of 4,456 MT in Kuliarchar, and 1,120 ha with a target of 22,690 MT in Bhairab upazilas.

The target is likely to be exceeded as farmers, including a large number of sharecroppers, especially in the chars of river basin areas are expected to cultivate potato on more lands than the previous season, the DD added.

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC), Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and a number of NGOs have taken steps to provide quality potato seeds to the farmers to ensure its proper cultivation.

The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other inputs to the potato growers at the grassroots level while commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agricultural loans for the purpose.















