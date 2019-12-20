Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Home Countryside

Panchagarh Municipality holds coordination meet

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

  
PANCHAGARH, Dec 19: A meeting of Town Level Coordination Committee (TLCC) of Panchagarh Municipality was held at the municipality hall on Thursday.
Municipality Mayor Md Touhidul Islam chaired the meeting.
The formation of TLCC is a condition to ensure the participation of the town dwellers in the development activities of the municipality set by Urban Governance and Infrastructure Improvement Project (UGIIP-3) of Asian Development (ADB).
The ADB-financed eight-year project, with the contribution of Bangladesh Government, will be implemented in 36 municipalities of the country including Panchagarh spending Tk 2,700 crore. The project period is divided into three phases from 2014-2015 to 2021. The municipalities will get enhanced money after every phase according to their performance, it was told at the meeting.
Besides infrastructure and governance improvement, the issue of gender, poverty reduction, environment and slum development activities will be looked into properly, the meeting was informed.
Among others, Municipality Engineer Pranab Kumar Dey, Capacity Development Associate Md Jahanur Rahman, Municipality Councillors Iran Chowdhury and Fazle Karim, Committee Members Abdul Majid Babul, Alauddin Prodhan, Rousanara Begum, and Asma Begum, and Journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid also spoke in the meeting.
Municipality Secretary Majibar Rahman presented the keynote paper at the meeting.

















« PreviousNext »

