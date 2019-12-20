Distribution programmes held in four districts





KISHOREGANJ: A function to distribute government khash lands among two freedom fighters and three landless people was held in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The two freedom fighters are Monindra Chandra Sarkar and Bhupal Chandra Nandi.

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabeya Akhter handed over the deed and the possession of the lands.

At that time, Former Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Md Abdul Mannan, Mohinanda Union Parishad Chairman Monsur Ali, Assistant Union Land Officer Md Ataur Rahman and Sub-Inspector of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Nuruzzman were also present.

JAMALPUR: Local Fisheries Department distributed fishing nets among community interest groups (CIGs) free of cost in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Under National Agricultural Technology Programme (NATP) phase-2, Sadar Upazila Fisheries Office disbursed the nets among 30 CIGs.

Each CIG is formed with 20 poor fishermen in 15 unions of the upazila.

Lawmaker Engineer Mojaffar Hossain, as chief guest, handed over 30 fishing nets among the beneficiaries on upazila parishad premises.

Later, a discussion meeting was held, where the chief guest said the present government is implementing various programmes for the development of poor people. The nets will play an important role in enhancing economic condition of the poor fishermen.

District Fisheries Officer (In-Charge) Momtazunnesa presided over the meeting.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Mohammad Abul Hossain, Deputy Director of Mymensingh Divisional Fisheries Department Dr Md Abdul Majid, and Fish Farm Manager Md Kabir Uddin Ahmed spoke in the meeting.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), South Zone Station, distributed 200 blankets among the poor people in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

At that time, Patharghata BCG Commander Lt Biswajit Barua, local upazila parishad member, BCG's south zone members were also present.

LAXMIPUR: At least 112 beneficiaries of social forestation programme got financial help from district Forest Department

Tk 31,90,265 were distributed in cheque.

In this connection, a function was held in front of the office of district assistant conservator of forest on Sunday.

Coastal Forest Department and FNTC jointly organised the programme.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shafiqur Ridwan Arman Shakil was present at the event as chief guest while Assistant Conservator of Forest Firoz Alam Chowdhury was in the chair.

Among others, Forest Department Range Officer ASM Mohi Uddin Chowdhury, and Acting Officer of Laxmipur SFNTC Chandan Bhowmik were present as special guests.





















