

Cold wave paralyses normal life

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: The surging cold wave flowing over the district is hitting hard the life and daily affairs of people in Ulipur Upazila.

Mainly, it has been crippling the life of the people who do not afford to buy warm clothes. People from all strata of life, mainly the children and the old, are becoming affected with cold-related diseases and getting admitted at local hospitals.

Due to the changes in global climate, the cold is hitting hard over the Himalayan basins. It is affecting the entire North Bengal.

To survive in this harsh weather condition, a huge rush of people was found in the makeshift markets of warm clothes in different parts of the upazila. But all cannot afford purchasing the clothes, it was found.

Official sources said the rush of diarrhoea-affected people, including children, to the Upazila Health Complex, is rising every day with more than 40 children admitted so far.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Fakhrul Islam said patients, especially children with cold-related diseases, are increasing.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Kader said already 9,000 blankets have been distributed among the poor people, and more will be given in phases.

LALMONIRHAT: A mild cold wave has hit the people of the district hard.

The cold wave is sweeping over Teesta, Dharla and Saniajan river basin areas of the district, increasing people's plight.

Rangpur and Rajarhat Met Office sources said the temperature could drop even further this week. The lowest temperature in Lalmonirhat was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Dense fog and cold wind have hit Patgram, Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari and Sadar upazilas hard. People living in the 100 char areas or near riverbanks in the district opted to stay indoors. The sun was not visible in most of these areas.

Many low-income people living on the banks of the rivers in the region are severely suffering from the cold, as they do not have warm clothes.

"We are struggling to cope with the cold. We could not go to the fields for work. If this weather continues, we will have a scarcity of food," said Ashraful Islam, a day-labourer at Kalmati Village in Sadar Upazila.

Doctors warned that the number of patients, especially the children and the old, suffering from cold-related ailments like pneumonia, and diarrhoea, might increase further in the coming days. A total of 20 people, affected by rotavirus, were admitted to local hospitals every day since Tuesday. At least 15 patients were admitted to 100-Bed Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital till Wednesday afternoon with cold-related diseases.

District administration has distributed 27,700 blankets among the poor, said Deputy Commissioner Abu Jafar.

NOAKHALI: The cold wave has been started to sweeping over the Char areas of the district from Wednesday midnight, increasing people's plight.

As the poor people cannot go to the work due to the adverse weather, their families started suffering a lot. There is no sun in the sky has been seen till Thursday noon. Due to the cold wave, many low-income people of the Char areas living on the banks of the rivers in the region are severely suffering from the cold. Apart from them older people, children and Asthma patients are suffering from the wave a lot. Besides them, the cold wave is also creating a great trouble for the cattle of the area.

Noakhali Meteorological Office sources said due to the changes in global climate, the cold is hitting hard over the Himalayan basins. It is affecting the entire West Bengal and the related areas. As a result, the whole country was hit by the cold wave.

Acting Officer of Noakhali Meteorological Office Md Rafikul Islam said the temperature in Noakhali was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The temperature will remain the same for the next couple of days, he added.

























