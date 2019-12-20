Distribute warm cloths among poor

For many of us, winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth. But think about those lesser fortunate people, who have no shelter, no blanket, no shoes and no warm clothes at all. Those who used to live beside the road or open place, they are in plight and they pass the most miserable days and night. This winter think of those poor people who have hardly even full-sized thin clothing to cover their bodies in wide open place.













Dear SirCold winter is a common phenomenon of every year of our country, especially in the northern part of Bangladesh. It has predominantly jeopardises the lives of the poor. The newspapers made reports in every winter that many poor people died of various diseases caused by extreme cold. The January is the coldest time in winter season of our Bangladesh and it is knocking at our door.The affordable rich persons' duty is to help the poor. Unfortunately, government nongovernment organisations don't take care enough to facilitate these vulnerable people. So, let us come forward to help those distressed people with warm clothes according to our abilities so that they can fight the winter.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka