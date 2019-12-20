

The European Union is Bangladesh's largest trading partner thriving on vibrant and dynamic relations. As the year near its end, it's time to evaluate BD-EU relations from various aspects, leading up to a better and a brighter future. As a longstanding partner of us in multiple sectors, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink provides a detailed exclusive interview to our Assistant Editor Shahriar feroze, touching over multiple issues ranging from trade , diplomacy , development to the ongoing Rohingya Crisis and many more...



Shahriar feroze



Rensje Teerink: Bangladesh and the European Union share a cordial and dynamic relationship which is difficult to describe in short! We are a long standing partner of Bangladesh and Bangladesh is an important country for us in the region. As the country's largest trading partner, the EU is pleased that Bangladesh has been able to utilise the EU's EBA trade preferential scheme effectively, which has significantly contributed in her graduation prospects to get the middle income status in 2024. The EU is also a substantive contributor to the development of Bangladesh including for; governance, food and nutrition security, education and skills development and of course in the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis.



DO: In the beginning, Bangladesh's relations with the European Union and its member states remained a priority area in the foreign policy context. In reality, the relations travelled far beyond. Would you put a few words on that?



RT: Indeed, what started off as a diplomatic and development partnership has now grown to become much more varied and dynamic. Our relations is increasingly growing to become much more diverse with large commercial interests and increasing trade links; not to mention the ongoing partnership to support the humanitarian crisis at Cox's Bazar for which the EU is a significant contributor.



DO: Bangladeshi exports to the EU amounted approximately Euro 18 billion in 2018, while the EU exports to Bangladesh were to the tune of Euro 3.5 billion. Would you comment on the deficit from the EU's end and why is it a problem for the future trade relations between the EU and Bangladesh?



EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink



DO: Referring to the recently held 6th plenary of EU-Bangladesh Business Climate Dialogue, The EU Heads of Mission considered that there is an urgent need for the government of Bangladesh to take action in order to facilitate more EU import to Bangladesh. Did you receive a positive response from your Bangladesh government counterparts?

RT: To give a brief background, we established the Business Climate Dialogue as an action orientated platform to help improve the regulatory and policy environment, and to ultimately ease the process of foreign investment. The participation of eight EU Ambassadors, High Commissioner and representatives during the last BCD gave a clear message of how highly we all value the importance of this dialogue. We continued efforts to have discussions on ways forward to improve the business environment for existing investors, and also to bring more European investment to Bangladesh. Bangladesh reDOuires DOuality imports and investments and in this sense, the EU countries offer investments that are complimented by cutting edge skills and latest technologies. Again, the success is primarily in the self-interest of Bangladesh which by creating further investment opportunities, will lead to greater employment and diversification of exports. This is about deepening our trade partnership and we seek help from Bangladesh to ensure the environment of doing business is more conducive, which will promote a sustainable economic growth in return.

DO: Will there be any change in EU's stance on the Rohingya crisis issue following the ICJ's hearing?

RT: The EU welcomes such multilateral and international initiatives taken in effort to get justice for the Rohingya refugees. Between 2017 and 2019, our contribution excluding Member States support for the crisis has totalled EUR 140.5 million and we will continue to extend our full support the Government of Bangladesh and the Rohingyas for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

DO: Win - win results from dialogues and diplomatic consultations are two sided affair. And The EU-Bangladesh Business Climate Dialogue was initiated in May 2016. Many of the gaps and shortfalls in BD-EU trade relations you had stressed in the last plenary meeting were also discussed way back in 2016. Progress in that regard has not been satisfactory.



Do you think our critical bureaucratic and commercial red tapes have become extremely difficult to remove?



RT: Bangladesh has moved up 8 notches to a position of 168 in the global ease of doing business index this year. Whilst it may not be a giant leap forward, the positive climb in rankings does reflect some improvements at the ground level. However, whilst red tapes and bureaucratic hurdles are challenges in many countries, Bangladesh especially needs to speed up the reforms leading to a conducive, competitive and transparent market access. I hope that the pace of reforms will be consistent and in line with the high rate of economic growth Bangladesh currently enjoys.

DO: As far as irregular migration is concerned, how is Bangladesh performing? Have the NGOs been instrumental in migration issues?

RT: Irregular migration has rapidly become a global challenge and this is a responsibility for both governments and other actors. The EU in Bangladesh is currently in partnership with the IOM to implement a programme which helps educate people about the high risks involved in irregular migration in an effort to curb such activities. The same programme also helps migrant returnees to adapt and reintegrate in Bangladesh, by helping them develop appropriate skill sets.



DO: Following a number of calamities to have hit our RMG sector in the past, Bangladesh has come a long away in terms of ensuring labour rights and favourable compliance related issues. How do assess our success and failures on labour rights and compliance related developments?



RT: Bangladesh has come a long way since the 2013 Rana Plaza incident in terms of labour rights. However, we are still working together on enhancing the improvements in order for Bangladesh to DOualify for future EU trade preferential schemes. The EU and Bangladesh are enjoying freDOuent dialogues that allows for frank exchanges and I think Bangladesh realises the importance of its deliverables on labour rights. I am pleased that the EU and the Government of Bangladesh have agreed to develop a road map as early as possible in order to highlight the way forward to further enhance our trade relations.

DO: Will Bangladesh export face challenges once The Everything but Arms scheme comes to an end in 2021?



RT: Following graduation from the LDC status targeted for 2024, Bangladesh will lose its eligibility to access EBA rights, after a grace period of 3 years for transitions in 2027. However, there are attractive newer schemes which can be offered such as the new GSP regulation. However, like all other beneficiaries, Bangladesh would first need to carry out necessary improvements to achieve favourable outcomes and deliverables on labour and human rights in order to meet the criteria. The European Union would be happy to provide assistance in this process and would like to see Bangladesh unlock the full potential of her economy in its path towards inclusive and sustainable growth.



DO: As the incumbent EU envoy, how has been your experience in Bangladesh so far?



RT: Onek bhalo! (Very good) I am truly enjoying my stay in Bangladesh so far and have a lot of respect for the history of the nation and the Bangladeshi people, who have been extremely kind and hospitable. I have travelled extensively across the nation from the Chittagong Hill Tracts to the Sundarbans and I love the landscape. I come from the Netherlands which is also very flat and I love to cycle in the countryside in my free time. It's a great way to experience a country and meet the people, not to mention its emission free! We are all looking forward to celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 2021.









Tomke onek onek dhonobaad. (Thank you very much)

The interviewer is assistant editor,

The Daily Observer

