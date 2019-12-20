Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation



PARVEZ BABUL



However, efficient tools for flood inundation mapping and flood damage assessment can be useful for emergency response, and disaster management. It is well known that Bangladesh has a long history of natural disasters. Between 1980 and 2008, Bangladesh experienced 219 natural disasters that caused over USD $16 billion in total damage. Due to the flat topography and climatic features, more than 80 per cent of the population is potentially exposed to floods. In the last few decades, flood frequency, intensity, duration, and devastation have increased in Bangladesh. So identifying flood-damaged areas is highly essential for an effective flood response.



For effective response during flooding events, the rapid monitoring of flood situations, including mapping the extent of the inundation and damage, is highly critical opined Kabir Uddin, Mir A Matin, and Franz J Meyer.



Bangladesh is a country of South Asia and Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region. In fact, people of South Asia and HKH region are prone to disasters. Globally, more than one billion people are at risk of exposure to increasing frequency and intensity of natural hazards. Trans-boundary floods - shared vulnerability across national borders, increase in intensity and frequency. 10 per cent of all floods are trans-boundary, but they cause over 30 per cent of all flood causalities and displace close to 60 per cent of all those displaced by floods.



Floods and disasters have devastating consequences. They cause death, injury, disease, the destruction of property and other assets, mass displacement, social and economic disruption, loss of infrastructure and other services, and damage to the environment. So considering trans-boundary issues, effective early warning systems through regional cooperation and proper integration must be available to fight floods and disasters together.



Dr Mandira Shrestha, senior water resources specialist of International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICMOD) Nepal, a regional think-tank of HKH region, shared her very nice and informative presentation for the audiences/participants at a recently-held SERVIR event in Nepal titled early warning for floods and high-impact weather events. In her presentation she gave emphasize in the need for regional cooperation in sharing data and information to increase lead time and minimize the adverse impacts of floods and disasters.



Dr Mandira mentioned the key issues and lessons from the past disasters for the stakeholders to act accordingly--those are: Poor climate observing network, data assimilation and processing techniques, and technologies to produce quality service products; Lack of credible data and information, limited sharing and diversity of knowledge and capacity; Lack of proper institutional mechanisms for communication and dissemination of flood early warning; Limited understanding of flood early warning system from social and cultural perspectives; Need for impact - based forecasting and regional cooperation improving the basic observation activities.



Dr Mandira recommended to strengthen technical and institutional capabilities of National Hydrometeorological Services; Establish a network of key national stations in HKH region; promote and facilitate dissemination and use of flood-related information; technological advances have made it possible to put in flood early warning systems; share experiences and identify good practices in communicating early warnings of flood hazards and risks with a particular emphasis on women, girls, disabled, poor and marginalized groups; share advances and best practices of monitoring, forecasting of floods and communicating flood early warning; analysis of rapid and recent climate change; Identifying priorities and gaps in climate services.



To make a good early warning system, the actors require: advanced forecasting and warning technology; good governance and functional institutions; last link to the communities and people at risk; combination of both top-down and participatory communication methods; timely warning, understandable formats, awareness, capacity building at local levels; strengthen the international cooperation and promote free exchange of data in the field of hydrometeorology.



South Asian and Hindu Kush Himalayan countries are in the group of least developed countries (LDCs) too. And LDCs are more sufferers due to floods, disasters, and climate change; because the problems of these countries are rarely heard by the international communities. Considering the immeasurable sufferings, very recently LDCs group chair Mr. Sonam P Wangdi wrote a letter, and made it globally circulated on December 15, 2019 after the Conference of the Parties (COP) 25 of UNFCCC held in Madrid, Spain that mentioned loss and damage is a key priority for the LDCs.



Mr Sonam said, "There is a vast disconnect between the urgency we are feeling at home and the pace of these negotiations. We have seen floods in Mozambique and Malawi, droughts in Senegal and the Gambia, and flooding in Bangladesh and Nepal. These disasters have killed thousands, wiped away homes and communities, destroyed farms and crops. Scientists say it is only going to get worse. More climate action and support is urgently needed, not less. But here some countries seem to be working to limit their obligations under the Convention and the Paris Agreement."



So, flood forecasting and warning needs to be integrated with the disaster risk management activities and strengthening institutional mechanisms for an effective floods and disasters' early warning system. Efforts need to be made for risk communication, awareness and better preparedness. Regional cooperation is a long term process, which requires building trust and confidence between and amongst the countries for that purpose. And continued local, national, regional, and international dialogue is necessary. Engaging print, electronic and social Media is very important as key stakeholders to disseminate evidence-based latest, authentic data and information across the globe.



In terms of sustainable development goals (SDGs), there are 25 targets related to disaster risk reduction in 10 of the 17 SDGs, which firmly establishing the role of disaster risk reduction as a core development strategy. For example, goal one: End poverty in all its forms everywhere. By 2030, build the resilience of the poor and those in vulnerable situations and reduce their exposure and vulnerability to climate-related extreme weather events and other economic, social and environmental shocks and disasters. Goal three: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Strengthen the capacity of all countries, in particular developing countries, for early warning, risk reduction and management of national and global health risks, among other goals and targets. Bangladesh is a flood-prone country and thus under constant threat of flooding. Every year, floods destroy lives, livestock, and infrastructure, bringing an enormous financial toll. Above all, capacity building, gender, and technology are the main issues among others to focus for fighting floods, disasters, climate change, and protecting environment through regional cooperation, since it is a must.



The writer is a journalist, poet and activist

