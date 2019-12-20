Ensure fair competition among the firms



Abdul Quaiyum



There are two types of competition such as price competition and non-price competition. Price Competition is a form of rivalry among firms by offering similar product at a lower price than price of rivals. On the other hand, Non-Price Competition is a form of competition among firms with the same goal not by lowering price but by advertising, offering after sales service, using sales-promotion tools etc.



Anti competitive practices lead to Restrictive Business Practices (RBP). RBP means restricting entry of firms or restraining fair competition. It is also called Restrictive Trade Practices (RTP). Pricing policies of the firms may prevent the entry of new firms into an industry even when incumbent firms are earning excess profit. It may be noted that in April 22, 1980 the set of Multilaterally equitable Principles and Rules for the control of Restrictive Business Practices (the Set) was approved by the United Nations Conference on Restrictive Business Practices (RBP) and is adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 5, 1980.



Since RBP adopted by the General Assembly, there have been considerable changes in the world economy with greater reliance on market mechanism and stronger faith in competition for ensuring efficient allocation of scarce economic resources. Though Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (Control and Prevention) ordinance, 1970 was in existence, it never got implemented in Bangladesh. In the wake of liberalization and privatization that was triggered in early 1990's, a realization gathered momentum need for Competition law.



The term fair competition refers to an open and free market showing an equitable competition between the rival firms on the basis of a few parameters like quality, price, customer services etc. Fair competition can protect the consumer interest in terms of consumer surplus. Consumer Surplus is the difference between the price a consumer is willing to pay and the actual market price that the consumer pays for a product. The advantages of perfect competition such as allocative, productive and dynamic efficiencies can play an important role for integrating consumer surplus with the competition. These efficiencies can determine the reasonable price of the products by ensuring fair competition and pass the benefits to the ultimate consumers.



Competition Policy includes government policies and competition law. To maintain and encourage competition as a vehicle to promote economic efficiency and maximize consumer welfare is the principle of competition law. Using and distributing every scarce resources of an economy among producers and consumers in a way that produces the most economic output and benefit to consumers is called Economic Efficiency. This can be called full production as well implying the kinds of efficiency such as Allocative Efficiency and Productive Efficiency relating to Dynamic Efficiency.



Allocative Efficiency is a state of the economy in which production represents consumer preferences; in particular, every good and service is produced up to the point where the last unit provides a marginal benefit to consumers equal to the marginal cost of producing. For example, producing computers with word processing rather than producing manual type writers. In economic terms, the Allocative Efficiency represents the utility derived from the consumption of a good or a service with respect to a certain level of price.



A more precise definition of Allocative Efficiency is at an output level where the price equals the Marginal Cost of production. This is because the price that consumers desire to pay equivalent to the marginal utility they get. Therefore, the optimal distribution is achieved when the marginal utility of the good equals the marginal cost. The demand curve coincides with the marginal utility curve measuring the benefit of the additional unit, while the supply curve coincides with the marginal cost curve measuring the cost of the additional unit. In a perfect market, there are no externalities implying that demand curve is also equal to the social benefit of the additional unit, while the supply curve measures the social cost of the additional unit. Therefore, the market equilibrium, where demand meets supply, is also where the marginal social benefit equals the marginal social costs. At this point, net social benefit is maximized, meaning the allocatively efficient outcome. When a market fails to allocate resources efficiently is called market failure. Market failure may occur while unfair competition prevails in the market.



Productive efficiency is concerned with the optimal combination of inputs using least costly production techniques to produce maximum output of wanted goods and services at minimum cost. A firm is said to be productively efficient while producing at the lowest point on the short run average cost, where MC meets AC. Full efficiency means producing the "right" quantity in the "right" way.



Dynamic Efficiency is concerned with the productive efficiency of a firm over a period of time. A dynamically efficient firm can be able to reduce cost by implementing new production process. Since it tends to promote longer term investments on education, research and development, the resulting innovation often helps an economic system become progressively more efficient.



Ensuring fair competition can lead to an economy towards efficiency. Therefore, in order to ensure the fair competition among firms in terms of Anti-competition agreement, abuse of dominant position and prohibition of combination, the Parliament of Bangladesh passed the Competition Act, 2012 by repealing the previous Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Ordinance,1970.











The writer is a former Member, Bangladesh Tariff Commission,

Ministry of Commerce

