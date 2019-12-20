

Be prepared to tackle harsh winter



Sufferings of the poor people during winter increase in many folds. Winter is neither a romantic season nor a season of festival for the poor people. People, who live in the street under the open sky, do not often get any blankets or warm clothes to protect themselves from the biting cold. Some are forced to cover themselves with polythene while some others cover themselves with ripped shawls or blankets.



The point here, there is a strong possibility for this year's winter to break previous records and hit our poor segment of the population ruthlessly. Old people and children are the worst sufferers. They fail to tolerate the extreme coldness. So many people especially children suffer from various diseases such as pneumonia, cold diarrhoea, cough, fever, asthma due to bitterly cold weather. Many people die because of these diseases in winter season. Already many have fallen sick, and coupled with increasing pollution our cities air continues to get dusty and foggy.











However, it is encouraging to note that in recent years, a number of non-profit youth groups have been established to work in different sectors. It is quite a phenomenon as young people, in spite of their limitations, have opted to help others who are in need. Whether it is distributing warm clothes or blankets to the poor, teaching street children, cleaning up the neighbourhood and planting trees, donating blood or raising funds to help the sick, they are out there. This winter too will need these voluntary youth groups to come forward and the poor people in need.



Government and non-government organisations should both jointly conduct countrywide campaign programmes on winter health issues. We particularly call for all city dwellers to use face masks out of homes. All preventive measures must be taken to counter outbreak of winter diseases and epidemics. Most importantly, government's relevant authorities must be prepared with food, medicines and blankets to reach out people living at the remote corners of the country. In a matter of 48 hours the country's overall weather condition has turned for the worse. Rather unexpectedly, severe cold waves are sweeping across the country. Usually it is January when the peak of the winter sets in, but now it appears to have arrived at least fortnight earlier. However, millions of poor people in our country suffer to a great extent owing to the fact that winter is a harsh season. Many people in our country live below the poverty line. Due to winter their condition turns for the worse.Sufferings of the poor people during winter increase in many folds. Winter is neither a romantic season nor a season of festival for the poor people. People, who live in the street under the open sky, do not often get any blankets or warm clothes to protect themselves from the biting cold. Some are forced to cover themselves with polythene while some others cover themselves with ripped shawls or blankets.The point here, there is a strong possibility for this year's winter to break previous records and hit our poor segment of the population ruthlessly. Old people and children are the worst sufferers. They fail to tolerate the extreme coldness. So many people especially children suffer from various diseases such as pneumonia, cold diarrhoea, cough, fever, asthma due to bitterly cold weather. Many people die because of these diseases in winter season. Already many have fallen sick, and coupled with increasing pollution our cities air continues to get dusty and foggy.However, it is encouraging to note that in recent years, a number of non-profit youth groups have been established to work in different sectors. It is quite a phenomenon as young people, in spite of their limitations, have opted to help others who are in need. Whether it is distributing warm clothes or blankets to the poor, teaching street children, cleaning up the neighbourhood and planting trees, donating blood or raising funds to help the sick, they are out there. This winter too will need these voluntary youth groups to come forward and the poor people in need.Government and non-government organisations should both jointly conduct countrywide campaign programmes on winter health issues. We particularly call for all city dwellers to use face masks out of homes. All preventive measures must be taken to counter outbreak of winter diseases and epidemics. Most importantly, government's relevant authorities must be prepared with food, medicines and blankets to reach out people living at the remote corners of the country.