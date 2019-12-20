

DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council

Prime Minister also Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two-day council.

Thousands of people, including councillors and delegates from every corner of the country, will join the national council.

The DMP on Thursday issued the guidelines for vehicular movement in the city during the council to ensure smooth movement of all participants.

According to the traffic guidelines, all vehicles coming from Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions through Gabtoli-Technical-Shyamoli-Asadgate-Dhanmondi 32-Science Lab-Newmarket-Nilkheet-Dhaka University (DU) gate will be parked on the DU Gymnasium playground.

The vehicles coming from Sadarghat, Barishal, Khulna, Faridpur also will be parked on the Gymnasium playground via Zero pint, High Court intersection and Doel Chattar.

Besides, the vehicles coming from Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will reach Gymnasium playground via Nimtoli crossing-Chankharpool-Doel Chattar while transports coming from Mymensignh division, Gazipur, Tangail, Abdullahpur and Uttara will reach the Gymnasium playground following the routes Moghbazar flyover-Ramna Thana crossing-Kakrail Church-Rajmoni-Nightangel-UBL crossing-Zero Pint-High Court-Doel Chattar.









The vehicles of the Very Important Persons (VIPs) will be parked at the Suhrawardy Uddyan while vehicles of police, journalists and other law enforcement agencies and motorbikes will be parked at Ramna Euro Chinese Restaurant and Tennis Complex.

Apart from this, buses will be parked on Gymnasium playground and Palashi, minibuses at Mall Chattar and small cars from Sugandha crossing to Baily road.

All are requested to follow diversions at Bangla Motor crossing, Rupashi Bangla crossing, Rajmoni crossing, Mintoo Road east point crossing, Kakrail Church crossing, Matshya Bhaban crossing, Jagannath Hall crossing, Shahbagh crossing, UBL crossing, Kataban crossing, Doel Chattar crossing and Science Lab crossing.

