Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:53 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home City News

DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council

DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued guidelines for vehicular movement in the capital cantering the Awami League's 21st National Council beginning on Friday (today) at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan.
Prime Minister also Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two-day council.
Thousands of people, including councillors and delegates from every corner of the country, will join the national council.
The DMP on Thursday issued the guidelines for vehicular movement in the city during the council to ensure smooth movement of all participants.
According to the traffic guidelines, all vehicles coming from Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions through Gabtoli-Technical-Shyamoli-Asadgate-Dhanmondi 32-Science Lab-Newmarket-Nilkheet-Dhaka University (DU) gate will be parked on the DU Gymnasium playground.
The vehicles coming from Sadarghat, Barishal, Khulna, Faridpur also will be parked on the Gymnasium playground via Zero pint, High Court intersection and Doel Chattar.
Besides, the vehicles coming from Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will reach Gymnasium playground via Nimtoli crossing-Chankharpool-Doel Chattar while transports coming from Mymensignh division, Gazipur, Tangail, Abdullahpur and Uttara will reach the Gymnasium playground following the routes Moghbazar flyover-Ramna Thana crossing-Kakrail Church-Rajmoni-Nightangel-UBL crossing-Zero Pint-High Court-Doel Chattar.




The vehicles of the Very Important Persons (VIPs) will be parked at the Suhrawardy Uddyan while vehicles of police, journalists and other law enforcement agencies and motorbikes will be parked at Ramna Euro Chinese Restaurant and Tennis Complex.
Apart from this, buses will be parked on Gymnasium playground and Palashi, minibuses at Mall Chattar and small cars from Sugandha crossing to Baily road.
All are requested to follow diversions at Bangla Motor crossing, Rupashi Bangla crossing, Rajmoni crossing, Mintoo Road east point crossing, Kakrail Church crossing, Matshya Bhaban crossing, Jagannath Hall crossing, Shahbagh crossing, UBL crossing, Kataban crossing, Doel Chattar crossing and Science Lab crossing.
The diversions will be used as per requirement, the DMP said.        -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man killed, daughter hurt in Jashore road crash
DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council
Wildlife in Ctg Bangabandhu Safari Park robbed of rest
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: President to physicians
13 days vacation of SC starts
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
Death anniversary
Panchagarh tea growers expect bumper yield


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft