Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:53 PM
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:53 PM      
Home City News

Wildlife in Ctg Bangabandhu Safari Park robbed of rest

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

CHAKARIA, COX'S BAZAR Dec 19: The caged animals in the Bangabandhu Safari Park here are deprived of rest as the park remains open seven days a week.  
The park is supposed to remain closed on Tuesdays.
However, driven by greed for earning profit the park authority is not following the weekly one day closure schedule.
Thousands of visitors arrive daily in the Safari Park, located in the Dulahazara area of Chakaria Upazila adjacent to the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.
In winter, especially after the children's school exams are over, the crowd here becomes overwhelming.
The entrance fee to the park is Tk 50 per person.
However, as the number of visitors increase, the ticket price also increases to Tk 60 or Tk 70, which is illegal. There are allegations of corruption of a few lakh taka by charging extra money for entry tickets.
According to animal lovers, wildlife cannot rest with people walking around them all seven days a week. Rest is very important for the animals' well-being, they added.
Regarding keeping the park open all days of the week, the park authority said it was kept open on Tuesdays for the month of victory.




