Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:53 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home City News

Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: President to physicians

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

President Abdul Hamid addressing the inaugural programme of Bangla Cardio- 2019, organised by Bangladesh Cardiac Society at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday. photo: pid

President Abdul Hamid addressing the inaugural programme of Bangla Cardio- 2019, organised by Bangladesh Cardiac Society at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday. photo: pid

Criticising physicians for their tendency of making extra money by asking patients to undergo unnecessary and wasteful medical tests, President Abdul Hamid on Thursday urged the doctors to refrain from such practices.
"Reports are often published in media on wrong treatment and harassment of patients to make extra money. From clinics in the capital to the ones in suburban areas are involved in such malpractices for which the entire doctors' community has to take the responsibility of it," he said.
The President said this while addressing the inaugural programme of Bangla Cardio- 2019, arranged by Bangladesh Cardiac Society at a city hotel.
"The malpractice affects the relationship between doctors and patients. You've to be cautious about it and take disciplinary actions against the persons and institutions which are responsible for such acts," he said.
President Hamid also asked doctors to remain careful about adulterated and expired medicines, and stressed the need for developing trained and skilled physicians for introducing modern and technology-based treatment in Bangladesh.
The government is taking all possible steps to make modern treatment facilities available in Bangladesh, he said, adding that hospitals across the country are being provided with modern and advanced equipment.
Hamid said this is also true that sometimes hospitals lack skilled manpower to use such equipment for lack of necessary training. "As a result, public money is being wasted... this also deprives patients of desired services."
Hamid urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously.
He also mentioned that this is also important to ensure transparency and accountability in procurement of medical equipment.
Abdul Hamid said, "The contributions of common people alongside parents and neighbours to taking you to this position are not negligible in any way."
Mentioning that the cardiac disease is one of the major causes of deaths in Bangladesh and it is increasing day by day, the President said adding that it is important to make people aware about the causes of the disease and its prevention.
He also stressed the need for focusing on prevention as the treatment of heart disease is very expensive.
The President extended his sincere thanks to all guest speakers and faculties who attended the conference and made it a success.
He said the deliberations in Bangla Cardio-2019 will be an excellent opportunity for the cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from home and abroad to exchange their views and experiences on recent advancement in Cardiovascular Sciences.
"It'll definitely play a unique role in future development of cardiac care facilities in the country and create mass awareness in prevention of this dreadful disease," he added.
Health and Family Affairs Minister Zahid Maleque, MP, National Professor Brigadier Abdul Malik (retd), Bangladesh Cardiac Society President and secretary general respectively Prof AKM Mohibullah and Prof Abdullah Al Shafi Majumder, Director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Professor Dr. Mir Jamal Uddin and Prof NC Nanda of Alabama University of USA, among others were present on the occasion.
Secretaries concerned to the President were also present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man killed, daughter hurt in Jashore road crash
DMP issues traffic guidelines centering AL national council
Wildlife in Ctg Bangabandhu Safari Park robbed of rest
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: President to physicians
13 days vacation of SC starts
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
Death anniversary
Panchagarh tea growers expect bumper yield


Latest News
Khulna stun Rangers
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft