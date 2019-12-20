13 days vacation of SC starts

The Appellate and High Court Division of the Supreme Court went on a 13-day vacation from Thursday. The courts will reopen on January 1, the first day of the New Year of 2020.

According to a notice signed by the Appellate Division Registrar, during the vacation time regular activities of the court will remain off.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has already constituted chamber judge court of the Appellate Division and eight High Court (HC) benches for disposing of cases during the winter vacation.

















