15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area

A mobile court here on Thursday fined 15 drivers for honking their vehicle's horn in the vicinity of the Secretariat.

Executive Magistrate Kazi Tamzid Ahmed operated the mobile court along with Assistant Director of Environment Department Saiful Ashraf.

Under the awareness campaign, seven drivers of private cars and eight motorcyclists were fined Tk 4000 each on the first day following implementation of the ban.

Earlier, the government declared the area around the Secretariat including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as 'No Horn Zone' with the aim to prevent sound pollution from December 17. -UNB











