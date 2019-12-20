Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
ManC to face ManU in League Cup semis

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019

LONDON, DEC 19: Holders Manchester City will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the League Cup after both sides saw off lower league opposition to make the last four on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling's second half double ensured City warded off a shock to win 3-1 at League One Oxford, while United ended fourth-tier Colchester United's fairytale run with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.
Leicester set up a semi-final meeting with Aston Villa after the Foxes survived a second half fightback from Everton to secure their place in the last four 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. City have won this competition for the past two seasons with Pep Guardiola's only defeat in the League Cup coming to United three years ago.
Guardiola's men will have a chance to avenge their 2-1 Premier League defeat to the Red Devils earlier this month when the sides clash over two legs in January.    -AFP


