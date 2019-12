PSG cruise into League Cup quarters without Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain's Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) is congratulated by aris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe (C) after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match between Le Mans FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on December 18, 2019, at the MMArena Stadium, in Le Mans, northwestern France. photo: AFP

Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di-Maria scored for the record eight-time tournament winners inside the opening 48 minutes as Harisson Manzala responded for the hosts in the final edition of the competition.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel chose to leave the world's most expensive player, who has suffered with injuries since the start of the season, in Paris as the German made eight changes from the side which hammered Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

"I think it was a game that we had to win," said Tuchel.

"We played with players who lacked rhythm. I didn't expect too much from my team. We could have scored more goals.

"But we are happy -- no injuries and now is the time to prepare to play Amiens at the weekend."

Le Mans coach Richard Dezire handed the club's record goal-scorer Vincent Crehin a start after the striker came off the bench to grab the winner against Ligue 2's bottom side Orleans on Friday.

Last year's quarter-finalists began the brightest at the MMArena as Spain attacker Sarabia, starting just his third game of the season, opened the scoring after 21 minutes. -AFP



















PARIS, DEC 19: A Paris Saint-Germain without a rested Neymar cruised into the last eight of the French League Cup with a 4-1 victory at second-tier Le Mans on Wednesday.Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di-Maria scored for the record eight-time tournament winners inside the opening 48 minutes as Harisson Manzala responded for the hosts in the final edition of the competition.PSG coach Thomas Tuchel chose to leave the world's most expensive player, who has suffered with injuries since the start of the season, in Paris as the German made eight changes from the side which hammered Saint-Etienne on Sunday."I think it was a game that we had to win," said Tuchel."We played with players who lacked rhythm. I didn't expect too much from my team. We could have scored more goals."But we are happy -- no injuries and now is the time to prepare to play Amiens at the weekend."Le Mans coach Richard Dezire handed the club's record goal-scorer Vincent Crehin a start after the striker came off the bench to grab the winner against Ligue 2's bottom side Orleans on Friday.Last year's quarter-finalists began the brightest at the MMArena as Spain attacker Sarabia, starting just his third game of the season, opened the scoring after 21 minutes. -AFP