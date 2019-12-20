

V-Day Basketball competition on Saturday

A total of 95 participants from four schools of senior and junior groups (Sunnydale, South Bridge, Green Herald and Summer Field), two clubs (Warriors Basketball Club and Deshi Rukije Basketball Club) and Bangladesh Women's Sports Association (BWSA) team will compete in the meet, organised by BWSA.

BWSA president Mahbub Ara Begum Gini MP is expected to inaugurate the competition as the chief guest at 10 am.









Bangladesh Basketball Federation general secretary AK Sarkar will be present as chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. -BSS





