Friday, 20 December, 2019
Not only Chinaman, hat-trick man too, says Kuldeep Yadav's coach

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019
BIPIN DANI 


Earlier this year, Kuldeep Yadav was in tears after Moeen Ali's brutal onslaught in one of his overs which yielded 27 runs during IPL match.
On Wednesday, his family and coach had tears of joy.
Team India's spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav, who is more known as a chinaman bowler should now be recognised as a hat-trick man.
"Yes, it is right. Kuldeep is now more obsessed with the hat-tricks. Not only this is his second hat-trick in ODI for India but as a junior cricketer also he had grabbed three wickets in three successive deliveries (2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup against Scotland in Dubai), his coach, Kapil Pande, speaking exclusively over telephone from Kanpur, said.
"My advice to him is not only to concentrate on taking wickets and hat-tricks but continue to maintain bowling in line and length. The wickets will come automatically".
The coach did not want to make comparisons with both ODI wickets.
"Both his hat-tricks- the one against Australia (Kolkata, 2017) and the other against West Indies yesterday (Visakhapatnam- are equally important. In his first ODI hat-trick there were all three different modes of dismissals. MS Wade was bowled; AC Agar lbw; and PJ Cummins caught. Both came after six overs of opponent batting. One more thing, Visakhapatnam was a batting track".
Kuldeep is now struck with 99 ODI wickets.
"He was trying for his 100th wicket on Wednesday itself. It will be a first milestone (when he gets it) and it will be sooner than later", the coach opined.
Back home in Kanpur, Kuldeep's both parents (Ram Singh Yadav and Usha Devi) watched the match on TV. "My eldest married daughter Madhu too was at our home and we could not resist the temptation of celebrating son's India record", the father added.
"We never miss to watch him play (on TV)".
Incidentally, Kuldeep family will move to a large house soon.


















