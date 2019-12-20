Rahmatganj MFS play goalless draw with Saif SC





In the day's tame match, Saif SC created several chances putting pressure on Rahmatganj MFS, but all of their efforts went in vain due to lack of good finishers.

National captain Jamal Bhuiyan-led Saif SC managed a good chance in the 14th minute, but their Tajik forward of Jahongir Ergashev missed the target.

Soon after, the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS came alive to make some counter attacks. In the 19th minute, Rahmantganj forward Shuhel Miah was denied by Saif SC goalkeeper Pappu Hossain.

After the first half, Rahmatganj tried to dominate over Jamal Bhuyan and Co with their attacking football, but failed.

In the 58th minute, Saif SC goalkeeper Pappu Hossain smartly saved another right-footed close-range shot by Shuhel.

Rahmatganj's Gambian captain and forward Momodou Bah got two chances to score in the 2nd half but failed to utilize any.

He missed the first chance in the 64th minute as his long-range grounder hit the far post and his 2nd attempt was denied by Saif SC goalkeeper Pappu in the 81st minute.

Saif SC: Pappu Hossain, Yeasin Arafat, Rahmat Mia, Jamal Bhuiyan, Jafor Iqbal, Emery Bayisenge, Fayia Kobba, Murolimzhon Akhmedov, Ariful Islam, Arifur Rahman (Rahim Uddin) and Jahangir Ergashev.

Rahmatganj MFS: Rasel Mahmud Liton, Acpopob Asrorov, Camara Younoussa, Mahmudul Hasan Kiron, Arafat Hossain, Shuhel Miah (Sajidur Rahman), Momodou Bah, Turaev Akobir, Shahedul Alam/Didarul Alam, Sanoar Hossain, Nadidul Islam Nahid. -UNB

















