Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:51 PM
National Archery Championship concludes

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Bangladesh Archery Federation president Lieutenant (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam and City Group executive director (marketing and sales) Jafar Uddin Siddique handing over the champion trophy to the Teerondaz Sangsad. photo: BaF

Teerondaz Sangsad finished top of the medal tally securing three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the Teer 11th National Archery Championship that concluded today at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium here.
On the third and last day of the competition, six more gold medal matches were decided with Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP), Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged silver and Bangladesh Ansar secured bronze medal in the recurve men's team event.
In the recurve women's team event, BKSP won gold, Dhaka Army Archery Club secured silver and Teerondaz Sangsad bagged bronze medal.
In the recurve mixed team event, Teerondaz Sangsad won gold, BKSP bagged silver and Bangladesh Ansar secured bronze medal.
In the compound men's team event, Dhaka Army Archery Club won gold, BKSP secured silver and Teerondaz Sangsad bagged bronze medal.
In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar won gold, Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged silver and BKSP secured bronze medal.
In the compound mixed team event, Bangladesh Ansar won gold, Teerondaz bagged silver while Bangladesh Ansar secured bronze medal.
After the matches, City Group executive director (marketing and sales) Jafar Uddin Siddique, City Group senior deputy brand manager Rubaiyat Ahmed, Bangladesh Archery Federation president Lieutenant (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam distributed the prizes.     -BSS


