BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output





But the central bank offered a gloomier view on factory output than at its previous rate review in October, a nod to the widening fallout from softening global demand and the US-China trade war.

The decision to stand pat keeps Japan in line with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have both signalled their respective monetary policies will be in a holding pattern for the time being.

"The BOJ will likely stand pat throughout next year given the Fed probably won't raise or cut interest rates, which should keep yen moves steady," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

"For the time being, the BOJ will keep its fingers on the trigger to signal its readiness to ease. But it won't actually pull the trigger."

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0per cent.

The central bank also kept intact its assessment that Japan's economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.

"Industrial production is falling due mainly to natural disasters," the BOJ said in a statement announcing its policy decision, revising down its view from October when it said output was moving sideways.

The steady policy stance is partly underpinned by moves from the United States and China to secure a preliminary trade deal to de-escalate a bruising trade war, which has hit world growth.

"The main recognition is that exports and production are weak. As a result of the sales tax hike (in October), the domestic market is worsening. But the BOJ views that as a temporary matter, so it is postponing its judgement," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.









At his post-meeting news conference, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to repeat the bank's readiness to ease further if global risks threaten to derail Japan's economic recovery.

But many analysts say the hurdle for action is high given the strain prolonged ultra-low rates is heaping on financial institutions.

As part of efforts to ease the side-effects of its huge asset buying, the BOJ unveiled details of a scheme first flagged in April to lend some of its holdings of exchange-traded funds.

