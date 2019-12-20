Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:51 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Business

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

TOKYO, Dec 19: The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings steady on Thursday and maintained its upbeat view on the economy, suggesting policymakers are in no hurry to boost stimulus even as global risks threaten a fragile recovery.
But the central bank offered a gloomier view on factory output than at its previous rate review in October, a nod to the widening fallout from softening global demand and the US-China trade war.
The decision to stand pat keeps Japan in line with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have both signalled their respective monetary policies will be in a holding pattern for the time being.
"The BOJ will likely stand pat throughout next year given the Fed probably won't raise or cut interest rates, which should keep yen moves steady," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.
"For the time being, the BOJ will keep its fingers on the trigger to signal its readiness to ease. But it won't actually pull the trigger."
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0per cent.
The central bank also kept intact its assessment that Japan's economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.
"Industrial production is falling due mainly to natural disasters," the BOJ said in a statement announcing its policy decision, revising down its view from October when it said output was moving sideways.
The steady policy stance is partly underpinned by moves from the United States and China to secure a preliminary trade deal to de-escalate a bruising trade war, which has hit world growth.
"The main recognition is that exports and production are weak. As a result of the sales tax hike (in October), the domestic market is worsening. But the BOJ views that as a temporary matter, so it is postponing its judgement," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.




At his post-meeting news conference, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to repeat the bank's readiness to ease further if global risks threaten to derail Japan's economic recovery.
But many analysts say the hurdle for action is high given the strain prolonged ultra-low rates is heaping on financial institutions.
As part of efforts to ease the side-effects of its huge asset buying, the BOJ unveiled details of a scheme first flagged in April to lend some of its holdings of exchange-traded funds.
Aside from gobbling up government bonds to keep bond yields low, the BOJ also buys ETFs and other risky assets as part of its massive stimulus programme. Some investors have complained that the BOJ's huge buying was crowding out private traders and draining liquidity in the ETF market.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Bhim Army chief leads protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft