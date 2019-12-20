Video
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BERLIN, Dec 19: Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa is warning of inconveniences for passengers and possible delays Thursday in an ongoing dispute with its catering service employees.
The Ver.di union called for a 24-hour warning strike for the caterers in Frankfurt and Munich as it seeks wage assurances from Lufthansa as it prepares to sell its LSG Sky Chefs subsidiary to Switzerland's Gategroup.
A court issued an injunction late Wednesday against the strike, and Ver.di said the labor stoppage is being temporarily postponed as it reviews the decision and decides whether to appeal.
As a precaution, Lufthansa has set up temporary catering stations in the two airports to offer customers free snacks and drinks, and says it will reimburse costs for customers purchasing their own meals and beverages "up to a reasonable level."




Ver.di says LSG Sky Chefs has 35,500 employees and produces around 700 million meals for 300 airlines annually.    -AP


