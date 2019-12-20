Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation





OSLO, Dec 19: Norwegian Air hopes to agree compensation from Boeing by year-end over the grounding of the 737 MAX, the airline's acting CEO said, as it counts the costs of having 18 of the aircraft grounded since March."The dialogue (with Boeing) has been ongoing since summer and we hope to come to an understanding before the end of the year," acting Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a podcast made on Dec. 11 and released by brokerage DNB Markets on Dec. 18.Norwegian has 92 737 MAX aircraft on order."It's about compensation and also about a new schedule of plane deliveries, as Boeing obviously can't deliver in line with the contract ... it's a huge challenge for Boeing, and at the same time we also want the best possible outcome for ourselves," Karlsen said. -Reuters