Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:51 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Business

Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dec 19:  Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in October rose 5.8per cent to 7.06 million barrels per day (bpd), from 6.67 million bpd in the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.
The country's total crude output climbed by 1.17 million bpd to 10.30 million bpd in October.
Crude stocks rose by 15.60 million bpd to 168.08 million bpd while domestic refinery crude throughput dipped by 387,000 bpd to a 34-month low of 2.20 million bpd, the data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the kingdom's oil production would recover in October and November to levels above those seen before attacks on its energy installations in September.
Earlier this month, oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020.
Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Bhim Army chief leads protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft