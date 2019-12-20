BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP flanked by Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Directors of the bank Md. Abdul Hannan, A.K.M. Shaheed Reza and M A Khan Belal and other local elites, inaugurating the bank's 143rd branch at Chandina in Cumilla on Thursday. photo: BankNCC Bank Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim accompanied by Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee S.M. Abu Mohsin, Director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director and Ex-Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury and Ex-Chairman Yakub Ali Montu, inaugurating the bank's 120th Branch at Chawkbazar Chittagong on Thursday. photo: BankUttara Bank Ltd Chairman Azharul Islam along with Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Higher Executives of the bank, inaugurating its 239th branch at Charpara, Mymensingh on Thursday. photo: BankChairman of KDS group and President of Chittagang Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Alhajj Khalilur Rahman (chief guest of the event), Vice Chairman Alhajj Abdus Salam, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, jointly inaugurating 179th branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd at Dohazari, Chandanish of Chattogram on Wednesday. photo: BankFirst Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali, flanked by senior officials of the bank, inaugurating the newly shifted branch at H & M Tower (1st floor), on Sheikh Mujib Road, Agrabad, Chattogram on Thursday. photo: Bank