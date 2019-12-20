Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Participatory agreement signing ceremony

Participatory agreement signing ceremony

In presence of Bangladesh Bank (BB) SME and Special Programmes Department General Manager Lila Rashid, City Bank Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin and BB Urban Building Safety Project Director Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan flanked by their colleagues, shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BB  Head office on Tuesday. Under the participatory agreement with BB under JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) assisted Urban Building Safety Project (UBSP), City Bank as a participating financial institution will get long term refinance/pre-finance facility to invest in the safe working environment in RMG sector of the country. City Bank customers can avail this facility for fire safety, retrofitting, rebuilding and relocation of garments buildings. High officials of both the organisations are also seen in the picture.




