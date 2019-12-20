

JBCCI for more Japanese investment in Bangladesh

The chamber leaders made the point at the introductory remarks at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Naoki Ito and New Minister of the Japan Embassy in Dhaka Hiroyuki Yamaya, Deputy Secretary of BEZA Hasan Arif, JBCCI President Yuji Ando, JBCCI Executive Director AKM Moazzem Hussain, Adviser to the Board of JBCCI Akhtaruzzaman and JBCCI General Secretary Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), among others, were present.

Naoki Ito in his comments emphasized on the need for improving business facilities here to increase investments by Japanese companies in Bangladesh.

Akhtaruzzaman emphasised on increasing the collaboration between the government and private sector to make business-friendly environment in the country.

He said JBCCI was formed to enhance the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and Japan. "I hope, JBCCI will play more proactive roles to enhance the relationship," he added.

At present around 305 Japanese companies are operating in the country.



















