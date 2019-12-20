Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:50 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Business

BEZA, Nippon Koei to develop Japan EZ

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

BEZA, Nippon Koei to develop Japan EZ

BEZA, Nippon Koei to develop Japan EZ

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Wednesday inked an agreement with Japan's Nippon Koei consultancy firm for support to develop the Japanese Economic Zone (JEZ).
BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury presided over the signing of the agreement at the BEZA headquarters in the city while Project Director Saleh Ahmed and General Manager of the Nipon Koei Masayuki Fujii signed it for their respective sides, said a press release.
In his speech, Paban Chowdhury said the agreement is the initial stage of developing a planed Japanese Economic Zone and it will complete after making the zone.
Under the agreement, Nippon Koei, Koei Research and Consulting Ink and Nippon Koei Bangladesh will work together as a consultant of the JEZ.
Japanese Economic Zone is being set up at Araihazar in Narayanganj on some 1,000 acres of land where Japan's famed Sumitomo Corporation would work as its developer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Bhim Army chief leads protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft