

BEZA, Nippon Koei to develop Japan EZ

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury presided over the signing of the agreement at the BEZA headquarters in the city while Project Director Saleh Ahmed and General Manager of the Nipon Koei Masayuki Fujii signed it for their respective sides, said a press release.

In his speech, Paban Chowdhury said the agreement is the initial stage of developing a planed Japanese Economic Zone and it will complete after making the zone.

Under the agreement, Nippon Koei, Koei Research and Consulting Ink and Nippon Koei Bangladesh will work together as a consultant of the JEZ.

Japanese Economic Zone is being set up at Araihazar in Narayanganj on some 1,000 acres of land where Japan's famed Sumitomo Corporation would work as its developer.

















