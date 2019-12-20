Palm oil closes lower in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, weighed by weaker rival oils and as a recent rally in palm prices curbed demand for the commodity, although worries over lower stockpiles capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.7 per cent at 2,859 ringgit ($685.61). It had fallen as much as 2.5pc earlier in the session.

"Palm is adjusting its spread over gas oil and other competitive oils as demand has slowed down due to sharp rise in prices," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker. -Reuters











