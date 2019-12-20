Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:49 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home Business

Australia’s exports to hit record $281b in 2019-20

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MELBOURNE, Dec 19: Australia's commodity exports are likely to hit a record of $281 billion in the financial year through June 2020, according to a government report on Thursday, boosted by a weaker local currency and rising volumes of iron ore.
Australia's Department of Trade and Industry said it expects the value of exports to drop 9per cent during 2020-2021, from September forecast of $282 billion, as the currency recovers and amid extended price weakness in commodities such as coal.
Australia, the world's biggest exporter of the steel-making ingredient, nudged up its forecast for iron ore to $71 for the current financial year from a September prediction of $70, and to $61 for 2020-2021 from an earlier outlook of $58.
Across other commodities, the country sharply cut price expectations for copper, oil, metallurgical coal, zinc and lithium as global economic growth deteriorated.
"In 2019, global industrial production and trade have weakened, largely due to the US-China trade tensions, however, mid-December's "phase-one" trade deal is expected to aid a recovery in 2020," the department said.
It revised down its forecast for metallurgical coal by 8per cent to $154, from $168 for the current financial year.
The department sharply cut copper's price forecast for the 2020-2021 financial year to $6,055 from a September forecast of $6,493. For 2019-2020, it trimmed its forecast to $5,865 from an earlier outlook of $5,905.
It has also cut its price outlook for oil to $63 for this year from a September forecast of $68.
For zinc, the department slashed its expectations by 9per cent to $2,241, and to $552 from a September forecast of $613 for spodumene prices.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Bhim Army chief leads protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft