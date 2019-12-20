Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Home Business

Buyers find no sellers at DSE for shares of three firms

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Buyers on Thursday got no sellers of shares of three companies listed under Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) during the whole trading session
According to DSE disclosure two of those companies are in the Z category while the third one was apparently in the A category.
The Z category companies were Imam Button and Beach hatchery and the other is Pragati Life Insurance. All share holders of those companies did not sell a single share despite buying pressure.
The DSE statement revealed that at the start of the trading session Iman Button share price was Tk19.7 per unit which later came down by Tk1.6 to Tk18.10 when buying application was available for 500 shares. But no one agreed to sell.
After that prices increased at several slabs to peak at Tk 21 per share and pressure for buying was on rise for at least 15824 shares. Even at highest level of circuit breaker it remained unsold.
Similarly buyers of Beach Hatchery shares wanted to buy but there was no seller. The trading session of the day opened at Tk12.50 per shares which then fell to Tk12.3 and application for buying 105 shares were hanging. Later its share price went up to Tk13.30 at a time when application for 49,326 shares spill up but no sellers came up though it all fell within circuit breaker.  
Pragaati Life Insurance share similarly had no seller despite circuit breaker was not a problem.           Many wonder why sellers were unwilling to sell and doubted that they may have acted on some advance information of higher price that may happen soon. Many believe the mater needs to be investigated.


