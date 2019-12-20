Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:49 PM
BD attractive spot for foreign investment: Minister

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent 

Industries Minister Nurul Mojid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said Bangladesh has       become an attractive destination for foreign investments as the government here is implementing different initiatives for ensuring an investment-friendly environment.
"Under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,   Bangladesh has become an attractive destination for investment. Huge number of youth, trained manpower, internal large market and political stability are playing vial roles to attract foreign investment," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion marking the 'Victory Day-2019' at Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) in the city, said a press release.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the discussion as special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over.
Humayun said Bangladesh has become a role model for development in the world and the country is moving forward to becoming a developed one. He urged all to play a vital role for making the environment more industrial-friendly.


