Friday, 20 December, 2019
Supply chain resilience in RMG sector underscored

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a workshop on Wednesday highlighted the need for developing resilience in the supply chain of the RMG sector through disaster and climate challenges for sustaining the country's economic growth.
Bangladesh has achieved no doubt a lot in overall disaster management, yet the vulnerability of industrial sector such as RMG manufacturing to big disasters and other natural calamities is not well addressed so far, they observed.
Planning Minister M A Mannan attended the workshop as chief guest in the inaugural session of the workshop while Planning Division Secretary Md Nurul Amin presided over the session.
Assistant Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Md Khurshid Alam, among others, were present on the occasion, said a press release.
Discussants in the workshop laid emphasis on the need for developing mechanism to address the challenges arising out of calamities commenting on a study report title 'Supply  Chain Resilience of RMG Sectors in Bangladesh' presented at on the occasion. It was held at Bangladesh International Conference Center (BICC) in the city. The National Resilience Programme (NRP) organised the workshop.
Additional Secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md Mohsin, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq was special guest on the occasion.
The speakers suggested the need for risk mapping in supply chain process considering hazards due to natural disasters and climatic extreme event such as  sea level rise, flood, water-logging, earthquake etc.
They also suggested devising special measures to protect industrial                                          units located in coastal belts and other disaster-prone areas of the country.                                   
In their view introducing mandatory provision for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in all industrial units is necessary and BEZA and BEPZA can be treated as best practice agents to achieve resilient in business process, the speakers added.


