FinMin suggests automated toll system



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Lifetime of the Highway-Challenges and Our Works" at the NEC conference room in the city at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, in Dhaka on Thursday.

"Toll system will have to be completely automated. In the name of collecting toll, it is not good to waste time by creating jam. Prepaid meters will have to be arranged in every car," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Lifetime of the Highway-Challenges and Our Works" at the NEC conference room in the city, said a press release.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the seminar as the special guest while Road Transport and Bridges Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam presided over.

Kamal emphasised on taking projects as per capability of implementation and accelerating the process for implementing the ongoing projects. "Everybody will have to focus on quality instead of a number of works. We want to give the works to skilled manpower for ensuring the quality," he added.

Nasrul Hamid emphasised on using electricity in the transport instead of oil for saving money of around US$2 billion every year. Transport sector of every country in the world is turning to electricity-based vehicles and so, Bangladesh will have to move in the way, he added.

Among others, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry Md Akabbar Hossain and former Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Abul Kalam Azad were present.



















Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Thursday underscored the need for ensuring automated toll system to ensure smooth road communication across the country."Toll system will have to be completely automated. In the name of collecting toll, it is not good to waste time by creating jam. Prepaid meters will have to be arranged in every car," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Lifetime of the Highway-Challenges and Our Works" at the NEC conference room in the city, said a press release.State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the seminar as the special guest while Road Transport and Bridges Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam presided over.Kamal emphasised on taking projects as per capability of implementation and accelerating the process for implementing the ongoing projects. "Everybody will have to focus on quality instead of a number of works. We want to give the works to skilled manpower for ensuring the quality," he added.Nasrul Hamid emphasised on using electricity in the transport instead of oil for saving money of around US$2 billion every year. Transport sector of every country in the world is turning to electricity-based vehicles and so, Bangladesh will have to move in the way, he added.Among others, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry Md Akabbar Hossain and former Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Abul Kalam Azad were present.