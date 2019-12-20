Video
BD to submit rights reports on industrial workers to EU Jan 2

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The European Union (EU) has set Bangladesh a tight time limit to address longstanding issues concerning human rights and good governance in factories.
The political and economic bloc of Europe said Bangladesh must submit in writing by January 2 a draft roadmap for addressing the issues that include amendment of the labour law and the EPZ (export processing zone) labour law.
The time-limit has been set by the 28-member EU, as its high-powered delegation that visited Bangladesh in October last found slow progress in addressing the issues.
The team consisting of EBA (Everything But Arms) monitoring officials had expressed serious "concerns" over other issues of eliminating child labour, stopping violence against workers and ratifying the ILO (International Labour Organization) convention on minimum age and protocol of 2014.
"Bangladesh must finalise the roadmap by February 2020," according to a letter sent to the Ministry of Commerce (MoC).
"We're at a critical juncture and decisive steps are needed urgently in respect of human and labour rights upon which the EU's EBA preferences are conditional." according to the letter.
The letter said the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade in its November meeting had shown keen interest in "effectiveness" of the GSP (generalised system of preference) regulation, particularly in terms of compliance with the core conventions on human rights and labour rights in return for the EU's generous tariff preference.
The EU also said the country must conduct labour law reforms through tripartite consultation and with technical assistance of Rome-based ILO (International Labour Organisation).
Experts familiar with the matter told the FE that Bangladesh should meet the time-bound compliance, otherwise it may impact the country's shipment to Europe, especially to the 28-nation EU bloc where Bangladesh exports more than 10 per cent of its total RMG shipments.
It is learnt that the government of Bangladesh had assured the companies in the country's eight export processing zones that there would be no bargaining agencies. And the EPZ labour law has also the relevant sections on such issues.


