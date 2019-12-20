

RMG export dropped by 6.61pc in July-Nov

Industry people said Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and Turkey are 11 prospective markets for local RMG items beyond their three traditional export destinations - the European Union (EU), the US and Canada.

Export of apparel items to non-traditional markets, including these 11 prospective ones and excepting India, Korea and Mexico, witnessed a negative growth, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) data revealed.

Bangladeshi RMG sector earned US$ 2.24 billion from the non-traditional markets during July-November period of FY 20, which was $2.40 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Export to Brazil, China, South Africa and Turkey witnessed a negative growth of 34.12 per cent, 21.47 per cent, 19.47 per cent and 34.92 per cent respectively during the period.

RMG export declined by 7.17 per cent, 4.50 per cent and 2.74 per cent to Australia, Japan and Russia respectively, while it fell by less than 1.0 per cent in Chile during the first five months of current FY, data showed.

The non-traditional markets accounted for 16.66 per cent or $5.68 billion of the country's total garment export volume worth $34.13 billion in FY 19.

Export receipts from the non-traditional markets witnessed a 21.77 per cent growth in last FY. More than 76 per cent of the earning from the non-traditional markets came from these 11 potential ones.

The RMG export in traditional markets - the EU, the US and Canada - also fell by 8.51 per cent, 5.17 per cent and 13.15 per cent respectively during July-November period of FY 20.

Apparel exporters attributed the poor performance of RMG sector to a number of factors, including sluggish global demand, decline in price of products, the US-China trade war tension, devaluation of currencies in major competitor countries, and high duty in some non-traditional markets.





























