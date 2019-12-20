Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Home Art & Culture

Ektara Florida continues activities

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Nazmus Saquib

Ektara Florida continues activities

Ektara Florida continues activities

Ektara Florida -- a Bangladeshi cultural organization recently distributed winter clothes among the poor people in Jessore. In association with the "Food Banking Jessore Welfare Society" -- the yearly event is aimed at distributing warm clothes among the marginalised people of Jessore. Imran Jonny, CEO of Ektara Florida says, "As a cultural organization, Ektara Florida always tries to help the Bangladeshi people in whatever way we can. On one hand we are catering to the Bangladeshi people living in the USA by organizing cultural events that can help them celebrate their own roots and culture, on the other hand we are doing generous contributions towards the underprivileged people of Bangladesh every year by distributing warm clothes, organizing iftar for the orphan children, etc."
When asked about the upcoming event, Jonny says," We will be organising "Ektara Bosanta Utshob 2020" on 16 February at the Wellington Amphitheater in Florida. This year we have planned to organise it in a much bigger scale and many prominent Bangladeshi artistes will be here in Florida to celebrate the occasion with us."




















