

La Galerie to hold Piano concert

Alliance Française de Dhaka will feature again the duet: resident maestro cellist Philip Hazra and Russian pianist Yulia Evdokimova. The third edition of the musical concert "Cello-Piano-Audio 3" will certainly stir up the atmosphere. For the connoisseurs of classical music, for the music lovers, and for anyone craving to listen to great music, the evening will be an enjoyable one!

The concert will be feachering solo and duel performances of the lyrics like- L.V. Beethoven's Minuet, C. Saint-Saens' The Swan, R. Schuman's Traumerei, and many more.

Maestro cellist Philip Hazra has been playing a vital role to promote western classical music in Bangladesh through teaching Violin, Viola, Cello and Double Bass. He has been teaching violin and cello at Alliance Française de dhaka since 2007. Yulia Evdokimova has also been teaching piano in Bangladesh for last twenty years. She is well know everywhere for her wonderful piano recitation.





















