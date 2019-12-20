

‘Bijoy Mela ‘19’ held at Channel i premises

To celebrate the 49th Victory Day, a day-long event titled 'Bijoy Mela 2019' was held on December 16 at the premises of Channel i, Tejgaon in the city. Powered by IFIC Bank Ltd, the event was jointly organised by Channel i and Grameenphone. The slogan for the event was 'Ami Bangladesh'.Earlier on the day, the inaugural session of the event was graced by the presence of Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, managing director of Impress Telefilm ltd. and Channel i Faridur Reza Sagor, Grameenphone's head of operations Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Shah Alam Sarwar, singers--- Timir Nandi, Fakir Alamgir, Azad Rahman, Kader Kibria, Shaheen Samad and others. Cultural personalities, freedom fighters and people from various segments of the society joined the event and shared their feelings regarding the joyous moments of the victory day.The inaugural session was followed by a cultural programme. Artistes of 'Shurer Dhara', led by noted Tagore artiste Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, initiated the cultural programme with their musical performances. Later on, singers namely Rafiqul Alam, Fakir Alamgir, Kiran Chandra Roy, Shaheen Samad and others appeared on stage with their performances. Artistes of Sera Nachiye, Junior Aid School and others performed dance at the event. Centering on the theme of the Liberation War, an art competition for children was held at the event. There were various stalls comprising the books, documents, photographs, films and diaries of the Liberation War at the 'Bijoy Mela 2019'.