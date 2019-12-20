Video
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:47 PM
2 day-long training on RTI ends in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

GAIBANDHA, Dec 19: A two-day long training on Rights to Information (RTI) Act 2009 ended at the training center of Friendship at Madnerpara under Fulchhari upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Friendship, a leading NGO in the country, arranged the capacity development training for the project staff under good governance project funded by ERIKS Development Partner, Sweden and Friendship Luxemburg, French.
Regional Manager of Inclusive Citizenship Sector, Nayeem Kamran, Assistant Manager of Inclusive Citizenship sector Kurigram Nazmul Hossain and Assistant Manager of the sector, Gaibandha Rezowanul Haque were among others addressed the concluding function held with Regional Coordinator of Friendship Abdus Salam in the chair.
The speakers urged all staff of the project to popularize the RTI Act 2009 among the people from all walks of life for dissemination and free flow of information.    -BSS



